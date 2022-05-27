Dodgers Bench Player Gets His Own Bobblehead Night

Like many MLB teams, the Dodgers are all about bobblehead nights. Every season, the Dodgers roll out a promotional schedule chock full of bobblehead nights to help get fans in the seats for midweek games. Why? Because it works. Fans love filling up Chavez Ravine to get their hands on a new bobblehead.

This season, the Dodgers didn't disclose which players would be featured for three bobblehead promotions. On Thursday, they revealed which player's likeliness would be featured on two of the three mystery bobblehead nights.

The Dodgers confirmed that Freddie Freeman will get his first with his new club and in a bit of surprise, eight-year Dodgers veteran catcher Austin Barnes will also have his own bobblehead night.

It's pretty rare to see a backup catcher get one, but Barnes isn't your usual backup catcher. For one, manager Dave Roberts almost never refers to "Barnsey" as the teams backup catcher. Secondly, Barnes was the man behind the dish when Julio Urías struck out Willy Adames to clinch the Dodgers first World Series championship since 1988. As far as most iconic Dodgers moments go, Barnes is smack in the middle of one that fans won't soon forget.

The team hasn't announced the design for Barnes, but the still of his hands raised in triumph after catching the final strike of the 2020 World Series would be a fairly easy choice that nobody can argue with.

Barnes' big night is set for Saturday, September 24th when the Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals.