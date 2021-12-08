Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Dodgers: Bob Geren Expected to Interview for Mets Manager Job

    Author:

    When the Dodgers hired a young Dave Roberts to manage the team, the front office knew he would need an experienced bench coach. Bob Geren turned out to be exactly what they were looking for and he couldn't pass up the chance to be back with his family in southern California.

    After his playing days were over, Geren spent nearly two decades as a coach or manager in the major leagues. He began as a bullpen coach for the Oakland Athletics, then moved to bench coaching before becoming the A's manager from 2007 to 2011. From 2012 through 2015, he managed the New York Mets where he gained a reputation for being knowledgeable in statistics and analytics.

    Now, even with the MLB lockout, there is talk of him returning to the east coast. According to Andy Matino, an insider with the New York Mets, Bob Geren will be interviewed by the organization this week for its open managerial position.

    With the Mets paying big bucks for Max Scherzer and building up their roster to compete, having Geren back at the helm would be huge. He would be a solid foundation to strengthen and stabilize a team that has so many new faces and a new identity to figure out.

    Since 2016, Geren has been on the coaching staff that has led the Dodgers to the playoffs every year since, with three World Series berths, and one World Series title. 

    Dodger fans would be sad to see him leave.

