Dodgers: Bobby Miller Among Pitching Prospects with Best Tools in MiLB

Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller showed up among the top vote getters in a poll of executives for best fastball and best secondary pitch among prospects.

Bobby Miller is one of the top prospects in the Dodgers' minor-league system, using his four-pitch mix to get as high as Triple-A last season. Miller is expected to make his big-league debut at some point this season, and we'll get to see him with the major-league team in spring training starting next month.

Over at MLB.com, prospect expert Jonathan Mayo polled executives about the best tools in the minor leagues, and Miller showed up on a couple lists. First, Miller appeared on the "Best Fastball" list.

Which prospect has the best fastball? 33% -- Daniel Espino, RHP, Guardians

15% -- Eury Pérez, RHP, Marlins

9% -- Bobby Miller, RHP, Dodgers

9% -- Mason Miller, RHP, A’s

9% -- Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles

6% -- Andrew Painter, RHP, Phillies Also received votes: Gordon Graceffo, RHP, Cardinals; Kyle Harrison, LHP, Giants; Griff McGarry, RHP, Phillies; Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Brewers; Abner Uribe, RHP, Brewers; Cole Waites, RHP, Giants

Miller's fastball got the vote from nine percent of the executives polled, which ties him for third. Baseball Prospectus said last month that Miller's fastball might be his fourth-best pitch, but it hits triple digits with good movement, so it catches the eye.

But speaking of Miller's other pitchers, he fared even better in another category.

Which prospect has the best secondary pitch? 17% -- Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles (Changeup)

11% -- Hunter Brown, RHP, Astros (Slider)

11% -- Max Meyer, RHP, Marlins (Slider)

11% -- Bobby Miller, RHP, Dodgers (Slider)

6% -- Andrew Painter, RHP, Phillies (Curveball)

6% -- Daniel Espino, RHP, Guardians (Slider)

6% -- DL Hall, LHP, Orioles (Slider)

6% -- Jackson Jobe, RHP, Tigers (Slider)

6% -- Eury Pérez, RHP, Marlins (Changeup) Also received votes: Carlos Duran, RHP, Dodgers (SL); Gordon Graceffo, RHP, Cardinals (SL); Nick Frasso, RHP, Dodgers (SL); Kyle Harrison, LHP, Giants (SL); Dylan Lesko, RHP, Padres (CH); Chase Silseth, RHP, Angels (SPL); Ricky Tiedemann, LHP, Blue Jays (CH)

Miller's slider got 12 percent of the vote for best secondary pitch, tying him with two other sliders for the second-best ranking. The Dodgers had two more sliders in the "Also received votes" group, coming from Carlos Duran and Nick Frasso.

Miller's slider combines with his curveball and changeup to make his fastball even more effective. Having a 100-mph heater with two or three offspeed pitches hitters need to be ready for can make a guy really hard to hit.

The one category in which Miller is notably absent is "pitchability," which "is most often equated with command, but it also encompasses an overall feel for pitching, how to set up hitters, what stuff to use when, and what stuff not to use if it’s not working that day." With four really good pitches, that pitchability is all Miller needs to meet his potential as a top-of-the-rotation starter in the big leagues.

The 2023 season should be really exciting for Miller's development.