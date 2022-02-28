Skip to main content
Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off His Golf Swing
Player(s)
Brusdar Graterol
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off His Golf Swing

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol posted a video of his {Top)golf swing this week.

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol posted a video of his {Top)golf swing this week.

Baseball players are finding other avenues to get their sports fix while the MLB lockout slogs along. Dodgers fans have seen Justin Turner try curling (in a onesie), as well as Mookie Betts and Walker Buehler playing golf in pro-am tournaments. 

Well, it looks like there might be another golf on the Dodgers. Reliever Brusdar Graterol posted a short video of himself crushing a shot at a TopGolf location. 

On the baseball diamond last year, Graterol posted a 4.59 ERA in 33.1 IP. The flame-throwing 23-year-old has plenty of potential, but will need to improve his overall command to become a more effective reliever.

Read More

Graterol produced a 1.41 WHIP last year. He also had the highest Z-Contact % (91.4%) among LA relievers. Meaning, hitters were very successful at making contact on Graterol's pitches inside the zone. 

The righty will definitely be in the mix to be on the Dodgers Opening Day roster. Whenever Opening Day happens. 

USATSI_16999695
News

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off His Golf Swing

By Staff Writer
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman react during a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Contract Extension Talks Currently Underway

By Staff Writer
4 hours ago
USATSI_16993289
News

Dodgers: Watch Justin Turner Play a Winter Olympic Sport

By Staff Writer
6 hours ago
USATSI_16855111
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy On How His Injury Affected 2021 NLCS

By Staff Writer
9 hours ago
USATSI_5344980
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert Discusses Potential of LA Prospects Ryan Pepiot and Bobby Miller

By Staff Writer
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_16325101
News

Dodgers: Zach McKinstry Honing His Swing During Lockout

By Staff Writer
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_14465059 (1)
News

Dodgers: Experts Evaluate Top LA Prospect Diego Cartaya

By Staff Writer
Feb 26, 2022
Trevor Bauer
News

Dodgers: LA Writer Thinks Trevor Bauer Pitching for LA Has 'Run Its Course'

By Staff Writer
Feb 26, 2022