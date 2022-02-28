Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off His Golf Swing

Baseball players are finding other avenues to get their sports fix while the MLB lockout slogs along. Dodgers fans have seen Justin Turner try curling (in a onesie), as well as Mookie Betts and Walker Buehler playing golf in pro-am tournaments.

Well, it looks like there might be another golf on the Dodgers. Reliever Brusdar Graterol posted a short video of himself crushing a shot at a TopGolf location.

On the baseball diamond last year, Graterol posted a 4.59 ERA in 33.1 IP. The flame-throwing 23-year-old has plenty of potential, but will need to improve his overall command to become a more effective reliever.

Graterol produced a 1.41 WHIP last year. He also had the highest Z-Contact % (91.4%) among LA relievers. Meaning, hitters were very successful at making contact on Graterol's pitches inside the zone.

The righty will definitely be in the mix to be on the Dodgers Opening Day roster. Whenever Opening Day happens.