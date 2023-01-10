Dodgers: Carlos Correa to Mets is Dead in the Water

The New York Mets deal with Carlos Correa is done. Caput. Dead in the water. After concerns over his medicals, the star shortstop was unable to secure a restructured deal with New York and opted to head back to the twin cities. Certainly, this is good news for Dodgers fans.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report that Correa had a deal to re-sign with the Minnesota Twins on a 6 year, $200 million deal.

The new contract marks a loss of potentially $150 million from the original deal that had been in place with the San Francisco Giants back in early December (13 year, $350M). That deal came apart the day Correa was set to be introduced to bay area media at Oracle Park.

In the evening of the same day, it was reported that Mets owner Steve Cohen had swooped in a worked out a deal with Correa and agent Scott Boras to the tune of 12 years and $315.

Over the last few days, reports surfaced that Correa was growing frustrated with Mets negotiations. And today he's returning to the team that, perhaps, wanted him the most all offseason long.

Where this is all most beneficial for the Dodgers and fans is that Correa will not be coming to the National League. Odds makers had the Mets above the Dodgers in most World Series predictions but without Correa, the Mets settle back down to the rest of the competition in the NL.

The not-so-small hurdle of passing a physical remains for Correa and Minnesota. However, considering he played for the club last season, the familiarity there should help the process go a lot smoother.