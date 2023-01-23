Dodgers: Chris Taylor Believes Minor League Prospects Have Power Potential

The utility player says the Dodgers have one of the best minor-league systems in baseball.

As a former minor league player, Chris Taylor doesn’t overlook the hard work of prospects, as he knows what it takes to reach the highest level of baseball.

The Dodgers utility player was initially drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2012 Major League Baseball draft.

In 2013, Taylor played for the High Desert Mavericks of the Class A-Advanced California League and Jackson Generals of the Class AA Southern League.

Taylor’s journey is one that many prospects have the ability to achieve. He began as a minor league player and now has a World Series championship under his belt.

The All-Star shared his thoughts on the club's prospects with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain:

“We know those guys always have one goal in mind and that’s to win a World Series and that’s the same as us. So, we trust that those guys are going to put us in a position to do that, and they’re going to make the moves necessary to do that. And if they don’t make the moves, it’s because they believe in the guys we have. And I think that’s been the case this offseason is they’re like, we have one of the best minor league systems in all of baseball, and it’s time to utilize that.”

Los Angeles has a group of high-level prospect players including Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller & Miguel Vargas.

Recently, Baseball Prospectus ranked those three players on a Top 101 Prospect List for the 2023 season.

Gavin Stone and Michael Busch are also names that have garnered the attention of prospect hounds.

For one, Stone was named the Dodgers Minor League Pitcher of the Year for 2022. Busch is also a top second baseman and has a chance of making an MLB debut this year like many of the other young guys in the group preparing for a major league appearance.

“I think a lot of our guys that have been in Triple-A, or even some of the guys that have been in the big leagues but up-and-down or coming off the bench and not playing as much, if they were on other teams, I truly believe they’d be superstar players, and they just haven’t gotten that opportunity.”

Los Angeles certainly has depth in the minor league and they have already been vocal about utilizing the youth movement for 2023.

As the season progresses and the young players continue to grind, prospects could see their shot at a big-league moment.