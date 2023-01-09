Dodgers: Chris Taylor Discusses the Huge Loss of Justin Turner

In nine seasons with the Dodgers, Justin Turner went from being a bench piece to a two-time All-Star, from a little-known role player to an icon in the L.A. clubhouse and community. Perhaps most impressively, even though he had played for other big league teams before coming home to Los Angeles, he made it nearly impossible to picture him in any uniform other than the Dodgers.

Unfortunately, we'll have to get used to seeing him in a Red Sox uniform, as his deal with Boston became official late last week. His former teammate, Chris Taylor, sat down with Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation on Friday and talked about the sting of losing JT.

“It’s going to be weird. I thought JT was going to be a Dodger for life, I really did. I was disappointed that we didn’t bring him back. "Like I said, I wish JT all the best with the Red Sox. He’s one of my closest friends. I’ve seen him quite a few times this offseason, he was at my wedding as you mentioned. And it’s going to be different. It’s going to feel a little weird without him in the clubhouse. He always, he’s just that guy that had a presence and everybody looked up to him. "And so, somebody is going to kind of have to step into that role, or maybe a few guys. But not only what he did on the field and in the clubhouse, but off the field, as well. All he’s done for the LA community, I think a lot of people are going to miss him this year.”

In the community, the work Turner and his wife, Kourtney, have done through their Justin Turner Foundation has been remarkable, culminating in JT receiving the Roberto Clemente Award in 2022. The Turners have been pillars of the Los Angeles community, and they will be missed tremendously.

JT's clubhouse leadership will be missed, too, and as Taylor said, someone (or multiple someones) will need to fill the role he's vacating. The Dodgers have guys who can fill that role — Mookie Betts has stepped up his leadership since coming to L.A., Clayton Kershaw and Freddie Freeman are both well-respected veterans, and JD Martinez comes in with a reputation as a clubhouse leader, just to name a few — but they won't fill it exactly like Turner did.

Let's hope JT's time in Boston is short and he's back with the Dodgers in some capacity sooner than later.