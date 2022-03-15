Skip to main content
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw On Why He Re-Signed with LA
Clayton Kershaw
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw On Why He Re-Signed with LA

The Dodgers icon talks about why he decided to re-sign with LA.

Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is back with LA. The hurler agreed to a one-year deal with LA last week to ensure that his 15th major league season is with the Dodgers. 

Kershaw spoke with reporters after a workout at Camelback Ranch. The lefty talked about how deciding between the Texas Rangers and the Dodgers was a very difficult decision for him and his family. 

“Once I got healthy, it was no secret. We were either going to go play in Texas or stay here. That was a hard phone call – to tell CY [Rangers GM Chris Young]. I’m a good friend of CY and I think the world of him…at the end of the day, I wanted to be here and win a World Series. I think the Dodgers gave me the best chance to do that and I’m excited to be back.”

Kershaw was also questioned about whether the distinction of playing his entire MLB career for one team influenced his decision.

“It wasn’t a huge factor in my decision. I think it’s a very awesome thing. You think about the guys that have done that, it doesn’t happen recently as much anymore. I do think that’s a very special thing, but it didn’t play a big role in my decision.”

The three-time Cy Young winner only has one goal in mind and it's also the reason that he picked the Dodgers instead of the hometown Rangers.

“Win a World Series.”

Kershaw stated that his elbow is "100%" and he should be ready for the first week of the season.

