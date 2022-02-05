Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Plans to Attend Rams Super Bowl Game

In case you haven’t heard, seen, or watched, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and pitcher Clayton Kershaw went to the same high school in Texas. In fact, Kershaw played center for the Super-Bowl bound QB at Highland Park HS. The two aren’t “besties”, but they’re certainly friends.

Stafford and the Rams are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Sofi Stadium next weekend with the title belt on the line. In a video interview, Stafford revealed that Kershaw plans on be in attendance.

"I talked to Clayton the other day. He's excited for me, which I appreciate. You know, we didn't get too deep into what it's like, what to expect -- his job is so much different than mine. But he's excited. He said he's going to try to be there with a buddy of his that we both grew up with."

Kershaw is one of the many MLB free agents unable to sign with a club, i.e. the Dodgers, due to the ongoing MLB lockout.

Kershaw’s former teammate, Mookie Betts, notably attended the Rams-Cardinals playoff game in January.

Stafford will get a chance to capture a championship of his own next Sunday.