Skip to main content
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Plans to Attend Rams Super Bowl Game
Player(s)
Clayton Kershaw
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Plans to Attend Rams Super Bowl Game

The lefty will be supporting his childhood friend Matthew Stafford from the stands.

The lefty will be supporting his childhood friend Matthew Stafford from the stands.

In case you haven’t heard, seen, or watched, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and pitcher Clayton Kershaw went to the same high school in Texas. In fact, Kershaw played center for the Super-Bowl bound QB at Highland Park HS. The two aren’t “besties”, but they’re certainly friends.

Stafford and the Rams are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Sofi Stadium next weekend with the title belt on the line. In a video interview, Stafford revealed that Kershaw plans on be in attendance.

"I talked to Clayton the other day. He's excited for me, which I appreciate. You know, we didn't get too deep into what it's like, what to expect -- his job is so much different than mine. But he's excited. He said he's going to try to be there with a buddy of his that we both grew up with."

Read More

Kershaw is one of the many MLB free agents unable to sign with a club, i.e. the Dodgers, due to the ongoing MLB lockout.

Kershaw’s former teammate, Mookie Betts, notably attended the Rams-Cardinals playoff game in January.

Stafford will get a chance to capture a championship of his own next Sunday.

USATSI_9460192
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Plans to Attend Rams Super Bowl Game

just now
USATSI_16470578
News

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Could Testify in Trial of Former Angels Staffer

15 hours ago
USATSI_7241099
News

Dodgers: Former LA Pitcher Retires from Baseball

19 hours ago
Oct 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game one of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Ranked Among the Greats in ESPN Top 100 List

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_16494142
News

Dodgers Could End Up With the Most Wins in the NL, According to Projections

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_11177582
News

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Officially Arrives in Korea

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17016099
News

Dodgers: Blake Treinen Discusses His Journey to Becoming a Premier MLB Reliever

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_16999368
News

Dodgers: Extending Trea Turner Needs to Be a 'Priority' Says LA Insider

Feb 2, 2022