Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Pulls Back the Curtain on Free Agency Thoughts

Eventually everyone's favorite player has to call it an end as new young bucks make their way into the league. Father Time constantly remains undefeated in the heart of an athlete with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw possibly being the next victim.

It's hard to imagine the Dodgers walk away from Kershaw, especially with Kershaw still playing in an elite form. However, Kershaw is still unsure about his future, something the Dodgers are all too familiar with, but Kershaw still believes he can make an impact.

Ultimately the decision will be up to Kershaw and instead of waiting until he declines, Kershaw may look to retire on top. Kershaw opened up about his talks coming into the off-season and couldn't appreciate Andrew Friedman more with how he has handled the situation (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“Andrew and I have a good relationship. I think that’s what the offseason is for. When you’re in the middle of it, it’s hard to think about anything else but the Dodgers. Then you go home and you see your kids a lot – I really like doing that too. I try to have as good a perspective as I possibly can. But no matter where you are, you’re skewed one way or the other."

Riding off into the sunset with a World Series championship is one of the best ways to go out, but competitive nature can easily take over.

Of course. Yeah. But then the competitor in you is, ‘Well, we’re going to be good next year too.’ So who knows? I don’t know what’s going to happen. But if the season ended today and this was my mindset, I would play again.“But this next month is big. A lot could change. I don’t want to be nailed down.”

Whether or not Kershaw chooses to remain with the team or retire, we are witnessing one of the greatest pitchers of all-time and the three time Cy Young winner's career is finally near it's end. Appreciate what is still left in the tank.