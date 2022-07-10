Skip to main content
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Reveals the Secret to His Slider

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers picked up another win, and the hurler dominated with his slider.

Clayton Kershaw was at his best on Saturday night against the Cubs. Kershaw dominated on the Dodger Stadium mound and put together a performance worthy of earning an All-Star selection, and a Midsummer Classic start, that LA fans and some analysts are clamoring for.

Kershaw threw 7.2 innings, struck out ten, and didn't give up a single walk. He did wear one earned run, but he was nothing short of magnificent in the outing and his slider is a big reason why. 

Sure, he was dotting his fastball, dropping in curveballs, but time and time again, Cubs hitters punched out on Kershaw's slide-piece.

After the game, Kershaw explained his new approach in throwing what might be his best pitch right now (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“Slider-wise I’m really trying to rip it down. I think before I was trying to place it where I wanted it to be. Really just trying to throw it hard is the main thing. It’s not easy to do when you’re trying to place it — it just doesn’t go well for me sometimes.”

Several times, Kershaw logged strikeouts with his slider. Burying the pitch down and in on right-handers who could only flail at a pitch that was borderline un-hittable. 

On the season, the Dodgers legend owns a 2.40 ERA in 11 starts. He missed several weeks with a hip and back injury, but at the moment, he looks like the Kershaw of old.

He might just slide in for the start on July 19th at Dodger Stadium.

