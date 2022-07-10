Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Reveals the Secret to His Slider

Clayton Kershaw was at his best on Saturday night against the Cubs. Kershaw dominated on the Dodger Stadium mound and put together a performance worthy of earning an All-Star selection, and a Midsummer Classic start, that LA fans and some analysts are clamoring for.

Kershaw threw 7.2 innings, struck out ten, and didn't give up a single walk. He did wear one earned run, but he was nothing short of magnificent in the outing and his slider is a big reason why.

Sure, he was dotting his fastball, dropping in curveballs, but time and time again, Cubs hitters punched out on Kershaw's slide-piece.

After the game, Kershaw explained his new approach in throwing what might be his best pitch right now (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“Slider-wise I’m really trying to rip it down. I think before I was trying to place it where I wanted it to be. Really just trying to throw it hard is the main thing. It’s not easy to do when you’re trying to place it — it just doesn’t go well for me sometimes.”

Several times, Kershaw logged strikeouts with his slider. Burying the pitch down and in on right-handers who could only flail at a pitch that was borderline un-hittable.

On the season, the Dodgers legend owns a 2.40 ERA in 11 starts. He missed several weeks with a hip and back injury, but at the moment, he looks like the Kershaw of old.

He might just slide in for the start on July 19th at Dodger Stadium.