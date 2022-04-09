Skip to main content
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Will Not Pitch In LA's Opening Series

Dave Roberts laid out his rotation before the Rockies series began and it doe not include Clayton Kershaw.

After a long offseason, punctuated with a 99 day long lockout, the Dodgers began their 2022 season yesterday. Instead of Clayton Kershaw making the Opening Day start, it was Walker Buehler who started things off in the Dodgers 5-3 victory over the Rockies.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a history of keeping his starters for each series close to the vest. He kept up that custom until Thursday. Past history would suggest that Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw would follow Buehler in some form or fashion, but in somewhat surprising move, Kershaw will not be taking the mound at all in Denver.

Instead, Tony Gonsolin will get the start today in the middle game of the three game series at Coors Field with Urías taking the ball on Sunday

There's a couple theories on the Dodgers omitting Kershaw from the first three games of the year. One is that LA is giving Kershaw a little extra time to prepare. It was reported on Friday that the lefty hurler pitched a five innings simulation game on Thursday. Which means, no news is good news the next couple of days. 

Another line of thinking could be that the club wanted to avoid Kershaw's first start of the season, after coming off a serious elbow injury no less, happening in the pitcher meat grinder that is Coors Field.

Kershaw owns a 4.57 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25 career starts in Denver as well.

Add all those factors up and one can understand why Kershaw not pitching in the first series of the season makes some sense. 

It has yet to be confirmed, but Kershaw will likely make his season debut in Minnesota next week. Fellow left-handed starter Andrew Heaney should also be taking the bump for the first time this season in the Twin Cities.

