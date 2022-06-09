Dodgers Coach Reveals Secret to Tony Gonsolin's Success

Tony Gonsolin is having his finest season in his young major league career so far. He had some nice stretches in 2020, but at the moment, Gonsolin is pitching like a NL Cy Young candidate. After an injury-plagued 2021, Tony Smokes has been absolutely roasting hitters.

When a pitcher has a breakout year like Gonsolin, there's always talk about an adjusted grip on a breaking pitch or new pitch sequencing, but for Tony, it's an odd practice habit that pitching coach Connor McGuinness introduced to the right-handed hurler back in the minors.

Swinging a bat.

In a recent article by The LA Times' Jack Harris, McGuinness explained the benefits of having Gonsolin swing a bat...on the mound.

“When he was in a bad place, or a little out of whack, [I would] give him the bat. …I would make him swing on the mound. He loves hitting, and it helps sequence the body properly. Most people around the league don’t have the weapons that he does. And once he found that rhythm and tempo … he just took off.”

The trick is certainly working. Although his K/9 this season (8.53) is down from last year (10.51), Gonsolin is stranding a career high 88.1% of base runners. He's walking fewer hitters and inducing soft contact.

After his Wednesday start against the White Sox where he yielded one earned run on a solo home run, Gonsolin ranks second in the majors in ERA (1.58).

He's a better pitcher than ever, and it all starts with being a better hitter on the mound.