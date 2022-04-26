Skip to main content
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Earns MLB Honors

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Earns MLB Honors

The Dodgers slugger was named the NL Player of the Week.

The Dodgers slugger was named the NL Player of the Week.

The Dodgers looked very much like the preseason World Series favorite last week. LA won four of their six games including a blowout Sunday win in San Diego. A big part of their offensive production was thanks to the bat of 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger.

After a rough first week of the season that really raised the blood pressure of Dodgers fans, Bellinger caught fire last week. He recorded three multi-hit games and capped off the week with a two-home run game against the Padres.

Bellinger's offensive production earned him NL player of the week honors. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Belli's slash line on the week was .304/.304/.870. Those numbers stand in stark contrast to the slugger's .542 OPS last season. On the season, Bellinger owns a .855 OPS.

One week doesn't make a season, but it's encouraging to see the two-time All-Star started to dial things in at the plate. 

Cody BellingerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18145432_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman and His Father Have a Moment at Petco Park

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_17973566_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Andre Jackson Back On LA Active Roster

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18146186_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Giants Reliever Makes LA Debut Over the Weekend

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
Feb 21, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price (33) warms up before throwing live batting practice during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Lands on IL After Testing Positive for COVID

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Oct 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy (13) looks up after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Has a Big Request for All MLB Stadiums

By Staff WriterApr 25, 2022
July 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view as the Los Angeles Dodgers play against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB all star game. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Fans More Committed Than Giants Fans According to Ticket Agency

By Brenna WhiteApr 25, 2022
USATSI_18091705_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Discusses His Early Season Struggles

By Staff WriterApr 24, 2022
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Blames One Key Thing for Rash of Pitching Injuries

By Staff WriterApr 24, 2022