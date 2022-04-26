Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Earns MLB Honors

The Dodgers looked very much like the preseason World Series favorite last week. LA won four of their six games including a blowout Sunday win in San Diego. A big part of their offensive production was thanks to the bat of 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger.

After a rough first week of the season that really raised the blood pressure of Dodgers fans, Bellinger caught fire last week. He recorded three multi-hit games and capped off the week with a two-home run game against the Padres.

Bellinger's offensive production earned him NL player of the week honors.

Belli's slash line on the week was .304/.304/.870. Those numbers stand in stark contrast to the slugger's .542 OPS last season. On the season, Bellinger owns a .855 OPS.

One week doesn't make a season, but it's encouraging to see the two-time All-Star started to dial things in at the plate.