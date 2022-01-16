Skip to main content
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Gifts Alex Wood a Very Unique Baseball Bat
Player(s)
Cody Bellinger
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Gifts Alex Wood a Very Unique Baseball Bat

The Dodgers outfield left Wood some words of wisdom on a signed bat he gifted to the former LA pitcher.

The Dodgers outfield left Wood some words of wisdom on a signed bat he gifted to the former LA pitcher.

The Dodger of recent vintage have been a tight knit group that's dominated the NL West. 

For most of the last six years, the Dodgers have featured a group of players that grew into more of a family. With names like Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Corey Seager, Kiké Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Kenley Jansen... plus, in this case, Cody Bellinger and Alex Wood.

This offseason, Wood, part of the Dodgers 2020 championship team, re-signed with the arch rival San Francisco Giants. However, he still has a soft spot for his longtime former teammates. And it's definitely reciprocated.

Especially from Cody Bellinger who, according to a social media post from Alex Wood's wife Suzanna, gifted "Woody" an autographed bat to supplement Wood's signed home bat collection.

Read More

Please note, the below post is not fit for the underage and is also NSFW.

And now it's a gift everyone can enjoy.

Apparently Cody's respect for Wood doesn't extend to Wood's fantasy football team.

Bellinger and Wood were teammates for three seasons.

Clearly, Bellinger and Wood have a special bond we should all be envious of. 

USATSI_17013773
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Gifts Alex Wood a Very Unique Baseball Bat

1 minute ago
USATSI_16999576
News

Dodgers: LA Agrees to Terms with Two Top-50 International Prospects

4 hours ago
Jul 28, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) shouts at Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1, not shown) after a strikeout during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly's Favorite Baseball Moment Involved MLB Lawyers

21 hours ago
USATSI_13184929
News

Dodgers: Former LA Player Ink Minor League Deal with Milwaukee Brewers

Jan 15, 2022
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen (49) reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) to end the ninth inning of game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Blake Treinen Ranked the Fourth Best Reliever in Baseball

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_13480011
News

Dodgers: Rachel Balkovec to be Baseball's First Female Manager

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_16536382_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Charity Golf Event Gets a Helping Hand from Teammates

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17013772
News

Dodgers Free Agency: Albert Pujols Discusses the 2022 Season

Jan 14, 2022