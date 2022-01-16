Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Gifts Alex Wood a Very Unique Baseball Bat

The Dodger of recent vintage have been a tight knit group that's dominated the NL West.

For most of the last six years, the Dodgers have featured a group of players that grew into more of a family. With names like Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Corey Seager, Kiké Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Kenley Jansen... plus, in this case, Cody Bellinger and Alex Wood.

This offseason, Wood, part of the Dodgers 2020 championship team, re-signed with the arch rival San Francisco Giants. However, he still has a soft spot for his longtime former teammates. And it's definitely reciprocated.

Especially from Cody Bellinger who, according to a social media post from Alex Wood's wife Suzanna, gifted "Woody" an autographed bat to supplement Wood's signed home bat collection.

Please note, the below post is not fit for the underage and is also NSFW.

And now it's a gift everyone can enjoy.

Apparently Cody's respect for Wood doesn't extend to Wood's fantasy football team.

Bellinger and Wood were teammates for three seasons.

Clearly, Bellinger and Wood have a special bond we should all be envious of.