Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Argument with Umpire Sets Internet Ablaze

The home plate umpire didn't grant Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger time and the former MVP was not happy about it.

The Dodgers offense that fans have been waiting to see again showed up on Tuesday. After losing the Cleveland series at home in frustrating fashion, LA's offense took matters into their own hands against Cincinnati at Great American Ballpark.

Most at-bats went the Dodgers way, but in the second inning, Cody Bellinger struck out looking on a controversial play. Bellinger wasn't ready for the 2-2 pitch from Reds starter Tyler Mahle and asked for time.

The umpire, Jeramie Rehak, did not grant him time as Mahle was going into his wind up. Bellinger had already taken one hand off his bat and was waiving at the umpire, but to no avail. 

Mahle struck Cody out and that's when the argument started.

Bellinger wasn't ejected, but appeared to get his point across to Rehak that he wasn't at all happy about the fifth pitch of the at-bat. 

Luckily for Bellinger and the Dodgers, the at-bat didn't appear to have a big impact on the game. The Dodgers piled up 17 hits in the game with Freddie Freeman's three-run triple in the eighth blowing the game open.

Cody, along with right fielder Eddy Alvarez, were the only two starters to not record a hit in the game. 

Overall, the month of June has not been kind to Cody Bellinger. He's recorded a 59 wRC+ and a .564 OPS in 17 games. His defense has been as strong as ever, but his reaction to the umpire on Tuesday might have been a symptom of another frustrating season at the plate for the 2019 NL MVP. 

