Dodgers: Comparing Chris Taylor's Insane Milwaukee Catches from 2018 and 2022

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor made an amazing catch last night that bore a strong resemblance to the game-saving catch he made in Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS.

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor has a thing, and that thing is making spectacular catches in Milwaukee.

Taylor's catch on Tuesday night was highly reminiscent of his catch in Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS. In the 2018 game, he robbed Christian Yelich of a game-tying double. 

Last night, he robbed Andrew McCutchen of a walk-off double. The 2018 catch came in a bigger game, while the 2022 version came at a more important stage in the game.

The main difference between the catches is the position Taylor was playing. In 2018, he was going to his left from left field to make the catch in left-center. Last night, he was going to his right to make a catch just feet from the scene of his previous crime.

Here's video of both catches. First, 2018:

And now 2022:

As mentioned above, there are some obvious differences in the catches. But there are also some stark similarities, which might be why so many Dodger fans on social media immediately drew the connection in their minds.

Taylor himself recognized the similarity, too. After the game, he laughed when asked if it felt like deja vu.

"Yeah, I caught it the same way. They were both kind of snowcone catches, I had to double-check to make sure it was in there."

Then he was asked which catch was harder.

"I think the one tonight was probably a little bit more difficult. Obviously the other one was a little bit bigger stage, but [tonight's] was one of the better ones I've made."

Here's the full video of Taylor's postgame conversation with the media.

