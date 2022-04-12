Dodgers: Corey Seager Appears in Mind-Boggling Highlight

Baseball is a sport of oddities. It also has a fanbase that loves the quirky moments that make the sport they love so much fun to watch. The first one of the season happened to former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.

Seager, now with the Texas Rangers, broke his bat in a way that is pretty rare. It wasn't on a high and inside cut-fastball. It was on a swing and miss.

In the video, the bottom of the bat remains in his right hand as the top hand brings the barrel over. Except, one bat turns into two half way through his swing.

If your the Rangers, you have to at least be happy that Seager's been working on his grip strength after signing a ten-year, $325M deal this offseason.