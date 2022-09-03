Dodgers Cy Young Candidate Gets Good News Following MRI

Bad news came barring down earlier this week when the Dodgers found out that Tony Gonsolin would go into the injured list following a forearm issue. The hope was that Gonsolin would miss a minimum of 15 days with the injury.

On Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Gonsolin’s arm was not responding to treatment as quickly as they hoped and that he’d need to get an MRI when the Dodgers came back home on Friday.

The MRI was done and LA received good news.

This is definitely a sigh of relief for both Gonsolin and the organization. The 2022 All-Star righty will be able to resume his throwing program in hopes of returning on schedule.

Looking at it glass half empty, the 28-year-old’s chances of winning the NL ERA crown dissipated when he went into the IL stint, and there is now no shot that he will even qualify to hit the number of innings to win the award. In order to qualify for the award, a pitcher must pitch at least 162 innings and Gonsolin is currently 33.2 innings shy of reaching that plateau.

The Cy Young candidate’s chances of winning 20 games is still on the table. Gonsolin currently sits at 16 wins and if he comes back on schedule could potentially pitch another four or five games in order to reach that goal.

Even though it would be nice to accomplish those individual awards, Tony Gonsolin knows that the only award that matters is the commissioner's trophy and that cannot be done if Gonsolin is not who he was this season.