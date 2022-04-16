Dodgers: Dave Roberts Addresses Latest Development in Trevor Bauer Situation

Friday night as fine evening at Chavez Ravine. The Dodgers won their Jackie Robinson Day game against the Reds due to some great pitching from Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson. The two combined for eight innings pitched and just one earned run.

After the game, the latest Trevor Bauer news came to forefront of the conversation. About two hours before first pitch, The LA Times' Bill Shaikin reported that there was is a possibility that Trevor Bauer shows up to Dodger Stadium on Sunday despite being on administrative leave.

According to Shaikin, Bauer could try to return based on the grounds that the most recent extension of his administrative leave, that was jointly agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA, is not binding.

"If Bauer does take the position that the most recent extension to his leave is not binding, Commissioner Rob Manfred might have to levy a suspension by the end of the day Saturday or risk Bauer showing up at Dodger Stadium on Sunday."

Prior to the first pitch last night, reporters asked Dodgers manager Dave Roberts about the prospect of Bauer arriving to Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

For what it's worth, Bauer posted an aerial photo of Dodger Stadium earlier this week. Some fans did wonder if it was the pitcher hinting about an impending return.

As it has been since last summer, whether or not Bauer returns to the Dodgers this year is anyone's guess, but the next 48 hours could get very interesting very quickly.