Dodgers: Dave Roberts Contract Extension Talks Currently Underway
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Contract Extension Talks Currently Underway

The Dodgers manager revealed that he and the LA front office have engaged in discussions about a possible contract extension.

Feb 12, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman react during a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This coming season is the final year that Dave Roberts is under contract as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. A few weeks ago, Roberts gave his perspective on whether or not he believes the Dodgers front office will offer him an extension. 

"It'll get done. It'll get done."

This week, Roberts stated that contract negotiations have begun per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register

“We’ve begun talks. We’re talking as we speak. I just hope that we can come to an agreement.”

Team president Andrew Friedman and GM Brandon Gomes letting Roberts walk after this year would be a surprise. The Dodgers organization is built on stability. Severing ties with a largely successful manager doesn't scream consistency. 

Read More

Due to the MLB lockout, Friedman and Gomes can't communicate with MLB players, including free agents. They can however contact Roberts as often as they'd like.

Roberts, like baseball fans, is ready for the lockout to end. 

“I want to get back to baseball…I want to watch bullpens. I want to get out on the field and watch guys work. I want normalcy.”

Plunkett also reported that Roberts is planning on traveling to Arizona to get a look at some of the Dodgers minor league players.

Roberts won't be directly coaching any of the players, but wants to get a look at some of LA's up-and-comers.

Roberts is hoping that his observation hours are interrupted by a good phone call or two about a contract extension with the Dodgers. 

