Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Decision to DFA Matt Beaty

The Dodgers manager talks about the team's decision to potentially cut Matt Beaty loose.

This offseason, fans were reminded that baseball is a business, not just entertainment. This week, Dodgers fans were forcefully reminded of that reality. In order to make room for the newly signed Hanser Alberto, the Dodgers decided to designate Matt Beaty for assignment.

On the whole, LA does a fine job for taking accommodating players, but the decision to DFA Matt Beaty doesn't fall into that bucket. Nor was the move exactly a crowd pleaser.

Manager Dave Roberts discussed why the club made the transaction.

“If you look at the construction of our roster, the runway he potentially would get, it just wasn’t going to happen for him here with us.”

Now, Beaty was never a starter nor did he have a significant role with LA. What he did have was a likable personality and easy going nature that made him popular with many Dodgers fans. 

The Dodgers 12th round pick in the 2015 draft slashed .310/.370/.447 in six minor league seasons. Beaty did not get a chance to ever become a full-time player with the Dodgers, but there are reasons for that. 

To Roberts' point, LA has had very talented lineups during Beaty's time in the organization that would be difficult for most players to crack. Plus, his two primary defensive positions have been occupied by perennial All-Stars in Max Muncy and Justin Turner.

In his Dodgers career, Beaty made 116 starts and was mostly a pinch-hitter. As a pinch-hitter, he hit .222 in 135 plate appearances. Dodgers fans who are in Beaty's camp would point to the fact that his OPS as a starter (.775) was 73 points higher than as a substitute (.702).

He never got his shot with the Dodgers. Now that he's been DFA'd, LA can either trade him or place him on waivers. 

Hopefully Beaty has the opportunity to become a MLB starter with a new team.

