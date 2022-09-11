Dodgers: Dave Roberts Is "All For" the New Rule Changes for 2023 Season

This past Thursday, the league finally agreed to implement a few new rules for the 2023 season in order to speed things up and create a little more action.

Some of these included: a pitch clock, bigger bases, and a restriction on the shift in the outfield.

When asked if he's on board with the new rules and limits, Dave Roberts had this to say (quotes via Bill Plunkett of the OC Register):

"The pitch clock is good because it keeps the pace of play. I think that’s a good thing. And I think the shift … is good in the sense that offense has been suppressed so much. If you can knock a ball through a hole to create offense, that’s a good thing. And I also think it will bring in some athletic plays from infielders that now there’s not as much ground to cover.”

But Roberts wasn't too worried about his infielders making those tough plays this season. With Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, and Trea Turner all in the infield, the deep experience and talent have taken the team to another level.

Here's just a few examples of some of those athletic plays Roberts was referring to:

But now with the new shift ban, the outfield will be expected to cover a little more distance than they're used to. But I think six-time All-Star Mookie Betts, former Gold Glove award winner Cody Bellinger, and either Joey Gallo, Trayce Thomspon, or the up-and-coming LA prospect, James Outman are gonna do just fine.

Roberts also added this:

"It will (have an) impact. It absolutely will. But this is something that Major League Baseball, the players’ side feel that it’s best for the game. I’m on board. So we’ve got to manage within that structure. But will it affect our run prevention? Absolutely because I think right now we’re one of the best if not the best. So now it kind of goes back to roster construction and guys that can play the new, non-shift type of game.”

The Dodgers currently lead the league with the lowest number of runs by their opponent per game. They average about 3.22 runs per game which is even lower than their 3.45 average in 2021 (also the lowest AVG in the league).

They have a run differential of +301 this season which leads the league, 101 runs ahead of the next best team, the Yankees. With 24 games left still to play in the regular season, they currently sit at No. 23 on the Top-25 best run differentials in MLB history.

Yeah, this number might change a little next year with the shift ban but Roberts seems fairly confident in the team's ability to not only adjust but thrive with the addition of the new rules.