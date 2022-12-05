Skip to main content

Dodgers: Dave Roberts On Replacing All-Star Left-Hander Next Season

He won't be an easy guy to replace this offseason.
The Dodgers rotation suffered a pretty key loss when All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson signed a three-year deal with the Angels.

Anderson led the Dodgers in innings pitched last season with 178.2, and had a 2.57 ERA to go along with 138 strikeouts. He was one of the more stable forces in the rotation all year long.

With Anderson gone, the Dodgers have a pretty big hole to fill in the rotation. Dave Roberts spoke about just how big that loss is on the Starkville podcast.

"It’s a big loss in the sense that, not only the workload, the posting, which he did as well as anybody in baseball," Roberts said, "[But] the guy, the compete. And he even says, his best tool is his confidence and his compete. And a guy that throws 90 with a changeup, he’s got to have that confidence and trust to throw the ball over the plate. So, yeah, having someone to kind of backfill, log innings to be dependable, is something that we’re certainly targeting."

As of now, the Dodgers rotation consists of Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May. The Dodgers have been linked to top free agents Justin Verlander, Jacob DeGrom and Kodai Senga, but it still remains to be seen if they sign one of them.

The Dodgers definitely have to make a move for a starter this offseason, or they'll be relying on guys like Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove to make a huge leap next season.

I definitely expect the Dodgers to make at least one move for a starter, but I wouldn't be surprised if they make more than one. They have a lot of innings to fill with the loss of Anderson.

