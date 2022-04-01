Dodgers: Dave Roberts On Why 2021 Team Fell Short

The Dodgers 2021 season was a trial by fire and although the team got close to defending their 2021 title, they ultimately lost to a great Braves team in the NLCS. Honestly, getting as far as the NLCS seemed like a small accomplishment after the slew of injuries the team suffered throughout the season.

Those injuries led to a scenario where the Dodgers traded two top prospects for shortstop Trea Turner and starter Max Scherzer to buttress their World Series hopes. The San Francisco Giants improbable season was also another factor in the dodgers decision to make the trade for Turner and Scherzer. It took a 107 wins, but the Giants, not the Dodgers, eventually won the NL West division.

Although, the Dodgers still retained bragging rights by beating the Giants in a five game Divison Series.

Still, LA did not achieve their ultimate goal. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett reported manager Dave Roberts' thoughts on why the team couldn't get past the Braves and back to the Fall Classic.

"We were gassed. Having to play tooth and nail to ultimately concede the division to the Giants, which they earned it, and then to play a one-game, do-or-die to find a way to win a game. Then to go up to the Bay and play five games and then to go on the road and play Atlanta. We were gassed. No excuses. We lost to a better team, playing better.”

The quote is the first, if not one of the first, time that Roberts has readily admitted that fatigue was a big factor in the Dodgers demise. By the time the playoffs rolled around, LA only had three reliable starters, Julio Urías, Walker Buehler, and Max Scherzer, all of whom were "gassed" by the NLCS.

Take a victory lap Giants fans, you tired out the deepest team in the MLB last year.