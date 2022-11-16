Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says 2022 Was His Best Managing Season in At Least One Regard

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year Award, and while he ended up finishing second to the guy whose team had the highest payroll in baseball and blew a 10.5-game division lead, he first joined the MLB Network broadcast to talk about the season. Roberts acknowledged the disappointment of failing in the postseason and said nothing will compare to winning the World Series, but he says the 2022 season is still a highlight for him in his career.

Specifically, Roberts highlighted the fact that 2022 wasn't just smooth sailing for Los Angeles. Players struggled, players were hurt, and to win 111 games in those circumstances is an accomplishment that means a lot to Doc.

“I don’t like to talk about myself but I do think this is probably the best work I’ve done as far as managing players. I think Max Muncy and I became very close this year because of his struggle and knowing that the manager is going to be with him when he’s struggling. And Cody Bellinger the same thing and Justin [Turner] a few years back, he struggled and I stuck with him and he proved to make me look very good, and the same thing happened again this year where he was the best hitter on the planet for the last three months. "So, players are going to struggle. But I really, definitely try to focus on the guys that sort of need your help, and know that you’re sticking with them and sticking by their side because ultimately, what makes a good manager? Good players. And you got to have your good players play well and have confidence.”

It's hard to swallow anything positive right now, as we're still barely a month removed from L.A.'s shocking bounce from the postseason, but looking at Roberts' body of work in the regular season — and remember, Manager of the Year is a regular-season award — it's hard to argue with his assessment. The regular season was a huge success, and Roberts deserves as much credit as a manager can get for that.