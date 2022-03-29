Skip to main content

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Shares His Thoughts on Albert Pujols Signing with STL

The Dodgers manager talked about Albert Pujols signing with the St. Louis Cardinals for his final season in MLB.

The Dodgers weren't able to re-sign all of their free agents, which, of course, is a nearly impossible task. Longtime closer Kenley Jansen is now a Brave, Corey Seager is in Texas, and Corey Knebel is now a member of the Phillies bullpen. Currently, Cole Hamels is lone LA free agent who hasn't signed a deal. 

LA has added plenty of new players, including Freddie Freeman, but they will be missing a prominent locker room leader. Albert Pujols provided a great locker room presence as soon as he arrived with the Dodgers in May. He was an omnipresent mentor for the young Dodgers players.

Pujols signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week. In a poetic end to his career, Tío Albert will play his final MLB season in St. Louis before calling it a career. The first baseman stated as much earlier this week - this is season is it for him.

When reporters asked Dodgers manager Dave Roberts about Pujols' decision to sign with St. Louis, the Dodgers skipper fully supported La Machina's decision.

Pujols was more than just a clubhouse leader last year for the Dodgers. He produced a 149 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers and an impressive .953 OPS.

If all goes well, Pujols will surpass 700 career home runs as a member of the Cardinals. Entering this season, the slugger is just 21 round trippers away from joining a very exclusive club. 

There's no hard feelings from Roberts or the Dodgers with Pujols' decision to end his career right where it started. 

Albert PujolsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17973566
