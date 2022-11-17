Skip to main content

Dodgers Dave Roberts Talks About How He's Changed in Seven Years as Manager

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says his mix of analytics and gut feel has been the biggest change in his managerial style over the past seven years.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was on MLB Network shortly before finding out he's been robbed of the Manager of the Year Award in favor of the guy whose team had the highest payroll in baseball and blew a 10.5-game lead (or words, not his). Host Greg Amsinger asked Roberts how he has evolved as a manager over his seven years with Los Angeles.

“Number one. Well, one part of it is I’ve gotten to know my players more, they’ve gotten to know me.

"But I think something that really stands out for me, Greg, is I am using — and not to say that I didn’t use my gut or my eyes, and there’s a lot of talk of data and analytics, and for me I wouldn’t be the manager that I am if I didn’t value it — but I think with anything, the more time you have, the more experience, the more you have relationships with people that you work with, you can kind of, not necessarily go rogue, but you can kind of expand a little bit more on decisions in game.

"And it’s been great. For me, I feel like I’m blessed to be a part of this organization. Andrew [Friedman], like I said, we have a great relationship. So, I’ve grown like that.”

If you asked 100 Dave Roberts critics what they think his biggest weakness is, 50 would say he's too dependent on analytics and 50 would say he doesn't use analytics enough, so it makes sense that his view of his own approach is analytics with some gut mixed in.

Doc's biggest strength as a manager is his skill with people, but let's hope he continues to evolve and maximize his effectiveness with in-game decisions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18719351_168396005_lowres
News

Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19252755_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Finishes Third in NL Cy Young Award

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16927535_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former World Champ Hosts Charity Event

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_11021412_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander 'More Realistic' for LA Following Loss of All-Star SP

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18814585_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says 2022 Was His Best Managing Season in At Least One Regard

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19149071_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Agrees to Biggest Contract of His Career

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_11021416_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Sway Justin Verlander's Market in Free Agency

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16993988_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Loses Manager of the Year Award to Buck Showalter

By Jeff J. Snider