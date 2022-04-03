Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Upset with LA's Showing in Spring Training

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Upset with LA's Showing in Spring Training

Dave Roberts is displeased with how the Dodgers have struggled at times this spring.

Dave Roberts is displeased with how the Dodgers have struggled at times this spring.

The Dodgers finished Cactus League play with the second worst record (4-7). LA's only exhibition games remaining are the three Freeway Series games that will begin today. Opening Day is just five days away. It's time for the Dodgers to start playing the World Series favorite Vegas says they are.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was particularly concerned with LA's poor play on Thursday against the Texas Rangers. LA combined for just four hits in the Dodgers 8-2 loss to Texas. After the final out, Roberts appeared to be quite dissatisfied with what he saw from his squad.  

“Today wasn’t good. Not a good day. Individually, there have been some guys that have had good camps. But overall it just needs to get better...the season isn’t going to wait for us. We’ve got to get going.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Evidently, Roberts is instilling a sense of urgency. Even in spring training. This is also the same manager that proclaimed that his team would win the 2022 World Series

Doc isn't messing around, even in exhibition games. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17960260
News

Dodgers: Who Will Replace AJ Pollock in Left Field?

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_17968143
News

Dodgers: Trio of LA Relievers Won't be Ready for Opening Day

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_17976321
News

Dodgers: Fans Boo Will Smith at Spring Training

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_10234222
News

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star to Represent LA in New HR Derby Event

By Staff WriterApr 2, 2022
USATSI_14527204
News

Dodgers Announce 2022 Promotional Giveaway Schedule

By Staff WriterApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17973586
News

Dodgers: Hitting Coaches Discuss the Spring Struggles of Cody Bellinger

By Staff WriterApr 2, 2022
USATSI_17014083 (1)
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts On Why 2021 Team Fell Short

By Staff WriterApr 1, 2022
USATSI_16714023
News

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Makes a Big Announcement

By Staff WriterApr 1, 2022