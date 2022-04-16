Dodgers: Dave Roberts Wears Custom Cleats on Jackie Robinson Day

Yesterday day was a big day for the Dodgers and a big day for baseball as a whole. It was the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier.

As has been the tradition for years now, every player in baseball wore number 42. This year, the numbers were placed on the jerseys in signature Dodgers blue.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wanted to make his own tribute to the late Jackie Robinson. Roberts showed up to the ballpark in some awesome custom cleats.

The shoes were adorned with phrases like "Stronger Together" and "Equality". The kicks were just one of the many tributes that MLB had yesterday.

Prior to the game, Roberts and the rest of the Dodgers players and staff gathered outside Dodger Stadium at the Jackie Robinson statue to listen to a few words from Robinson's son, David.