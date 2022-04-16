Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Wears Custom Cleats on Jackie Robinson Day

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Wears Custom Cleats on Jackie Robinson Day

The Dodgers manager rocked some pretty sweet cleats for Jackie Robinson Day.

The Dodgers manager rocked some pretty sweet cleats for Jackie Robinson Day.

Yesterday day was a big day for the Dodgers and a big day for baseball as a whole. It was the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier.

As has been the tradition for years now, every player in baseball wore number 42. This year, the numbers were placed on the jerseys in signature Dodgers blue.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wanted to make his own tribute to the late Jackie Robinson. Roberts showed up to the ballpark in some awesome custom cleats. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18096730_168396005_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

The shoes were adorned with phrases like "Stronger Together" and "Equality". The kicks were just one of the many tributes that MLB had yesterday.

Prior to the game, Roberts and the rest of the Dodgers players and staff gathered outside Dodger Stadium at the Jackie Robinson statue to listen to a few words from Robinson's son, David.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_12539569_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Vin Scully Reveals Why Players Wear 42 on Jackie Robinson Day

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
News

Dodgers: LA Pitcher to Donate Salary From Jackie Robinson Day

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18091590_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tonight's Game Only Available on Apple TV

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
Apr 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers today unveiled a Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, the first statue in Stadium history, as part of Jackie Robinson Day celebrations on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking Major League Baseball s color barrier on April 15, 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: MLB Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson Breaking Color Barrier

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18092122_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman Get a Standing Ovation in His Dodger Stadium Debut

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18084251_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Revisits His Brush With Perfection in Live Interview

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18092112_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: More Details Emerge in Why Clayton Kershaw Was Pulled From Perfect Game

By Staff WriterApr 15, 2022
USATSI_18083865_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Media, Players, and Fans React to Clayton Kershaw's Almost Perfect Game

By Staff WriterApr 14, 2022