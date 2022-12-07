Skip to main content

Dodgers: Despite Missing Out On Top Pitchers, LA Aims to Add Rotation Depth

The Dodgers will still look to add to the rotation this offseason.

Dave Roberts spoke to the media on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings. Among the topics he spoke about was the Dodgers missing out on the top pitchers — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — who the team showed interest in.

The team also watched Tyler Anderson sign with the Angels, and Andrew Heaney sign with the Rangers — so there are a lot of innings to fill in the rotation next season.

Much to the delight of Dodger fans, Roberts confirmed that the team will look to address the holes in the rotation via the free agent market.

"Yes," Roberts said in response to if they're going to add rotation depth. "And there's some certain guys that are off the board, obviously. But we're still looking and have a long way to go."

Roberts was then asked if the team would consider making the type of deals they did last year with Heaney and Anderson.

"I think what we did with Tyler sort of makes sense for this offseason, yes."

The Dodgers have proven they have an eye for finding struggling players and turning them into stars. They did it last year with Anderson and Heaney, and they've done it in the past with the likes of Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor.

Free agent pitchers should look at what happened with Anderson and Heaney, and be flocking to sign with the Dodgers and join the Mark Prior school of pitching. 

Anderson signed an $8 million deal with the Dodgers last offseason, while Heaney signed for $8.5 million. Anderson got $39 million from the Angels, while Heaney got $25 million, with incentives giving him the ability to earn up to $37 million.

It makes too much sense for pitchers looking to raise their value to join the Dodgers on a one-year deal — so expect to see at least one move in the starting rotation this winter. The Dodgers could really use some help in that department.

