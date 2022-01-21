Dodgers: Dino Ebel Immortalized at His Alma Mater

Dodgers coach Dino Ebel is known as one of the best third base coaches in baseball. It wasn't an easy path, but the former infielder is now an indispensable part of the Dodgers coaching staff.

Ebel's Path to the Majors

Ebel attended Barstow High School and was an outstanding ballplayer. Dino won a co-MVP his senior year in the San Andreas League. After spending time at San Bernadino Valley College and Florida Southern College, Ebel joined the Dodgers after his senior season of college as an undrafted free agent.

Ebel played six years in the minors, but never made it to the big leagues. After his playing days were over, he moved over to coaching.

He spent 8 seasons as a minor league coach for the Dodgers and recorded a 531-496 record. He got his first shot coaching in the majors with Mike Scioscia's Orange County Angels. Dino was the third base coach and eventually made it up to bench coach. Ebel re-joined the Dodgers organization before the 2019 season.

Ebel the Inspiration

Ebel hasn't let his career accomplishments detach him from his roots in Barstow. The Dodgers coach has been an active figure in the Barstow community.

His good deeds do not go unnoticed - Barstow High school recently retired his No. 6.

Barstow Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Malan was effusive in his praise for the former Barstow Aztec.

"Mr. Ebel has had an exceptional career as a player and coach in the game of baseball, and hearing him speak to our students at Barstow High School inspired everyone who was a part of the ceremony and celebration. He reiterated that his goals have not yet been achieved until he is a manager in the major leagues. And I believe that will happen in the very near future. He is a very humble man and proud of his roots in Barstow."

Ebel is held in high regard by Dodgers past and present, especially Albert Pujols.

Dino is an accomplished coach and one day, he could be an accomplished major league manager.