Last year was a fight to the death with cross-state rival the San Francisco Giants on who would claim the NL West Division title. It took 162 for the bad guys to capture it and the Dodgers ran into the problem of running out of gas too soon in the NCLS.

This year, it only took the Los Angeles team 141 games to clinch the title for the 9th time in 10 years as well as a chance to play for the World Series for their 10th consecutive year.

But now with 2 weeks left of the regular season, Doc has to face the much-debated topic: resting the team leading into playoffs and giving them the potential to be a little rusty when it matters the most, or keep playing them and also risk burning out too soon once again.

Here's what he told Petros and Money the day after clinching,

"I think that that's kind of the debate and I don't think there's one way to handle it. I think that it's more individual based. But I still believe in the sentiment that players want to play. And so with that, When you start kind of trying to impact, affect things too much and manipulate, you take the edge away. And all year long since spring training, we've been talking about winning a baseball game that particular night. ... There's going to be days down the road where you give a guy day off here and there, but I think the most part is you got to keep these guys competing, playing because I just don't believe in that ability to turn on the switch when you need to."

Freddie Freeman took his first day off all season last week, Gavin Lux finally returned to the lineup on Saturday for the first time since September 1st, and All-Star, Trea Turner took a very unwanted rest day as well.

Dave Roberts has gotten the team this far including a recent champagne shower against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now the last few things remain: keeping the team healthy through the postseason run and securing that World Series title.