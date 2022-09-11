Skip to main content
Dodgers: Doc Reveals Some Not So Great News About Max Muncy

Just when Muncy was getting back on track after a struggling first few months of the season, Roberts reveals he's been dealing with an injury.

It's been a year of battling not only on the field for the best record and trying to clinch the division title but also fighting to just simply remain healthy for these Dodgers.

With 162 games in a regular season, a few injuries are bound to happen here and there. But this year, it seems like the Dodgers have got struck with a bad injury bug.

As some have made their way back to the active roster, others have found their way onto the IL. Or in the case of people like Gavin Lux or Max Muncy, they're lucky to avoid the IL stint and take things day by day with a hefty 18-game lead in the NL west. 

Max Muncy's injury is new though as Dodgers fans noticed immediately that he was missing from Friday night's lineup and again on Saturday. 

Here's why:

So far, the Dodgers have a few pitchers on the IL hoping to make a comeback before October while Gavin Lux, who has been dealing with neck and back injury, has been out of the lineup for over a week and is looking to return as soon as next week. 

With 25 more games in the regular season, Max Muncy's injury isn't ideal but there's still plenty of time for him make a comeback before things get more serious in the postseason. 

Everyone was well aware that Muncy was struggling during the early months of the 2022 season hitting below .200 in April-July. However, the 32-year-old seemed to come to life in August hitting .261 with a .906 OPS.

Then, across the first week of September, Muncy was looking better than ever hitting 3 home runs, scoring 6 runs off nine hits, and also collecting 6 RBI. No one would have known he was battling an injury at the time. 

But Doc knows best and decided to bench the LA infielder for Friday and Saturday's game in hopes the extra rest will get him back in the game sooner than later.

For now, Muncy and Lux's breaks give struggling hitters like Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger some more at-bats before the Dodgers start securing the postseason lineup and roster. Let's just hope the team gets healthy again and stays healthy through October and November.

