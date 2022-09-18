Dodgers: Doc Shares About the Emotional Trade For LA Outfielder

While one specific name dominated the 2022 Trade, the Dodgers decided to take a chance on Joey Gallo who had been struggling over the past year with the New York Yankees.

Prior to his time on the East Coast, Gallo had posted a .239 ERA across his 6 years with twith the Texas Rangers. That was until the Yankees acquired him in a midseason trade for RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Josh H. Smith, SS Ezequiel Duran, and 2B Trevor Hauver.

But Gallo did not find success with his new team. For the last half of the 2021 season, he was averaging .160 at the plate with a 3.03 OBP. Then in the first half of the 2022 season, things didn't change as he .159 AVG with 106 strikeouts across 82 games.

His numbers definitely weren't all that impressive so what made the Dodgers decide to trade for him in the middle of one of their best seasons yet?

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared in the “R2C2” podcast hosted by CC Sabathia and Ryan Rucco on Friday. In the podcast, Doc shared his first memories of the two-time All-Star:

“The first conversation I had with him, I just wanted to learn about him. I wanted to learn about his upbringing, his family living in Vegas, playing with (Bryce) Harper and those guys. ... Talked a little bit about New York -- and he kind of talked about, you know, wearing a hoodie and being ashamed. Embarrassed, not want to leave his house. And for me, I was just saddened.

"I think for me it was more of a encourage him to come here -- I wanted to learn more about him and I want him to smile, I want him to laugh. I want to be himself.”

Now that's a story that tugs at your heart for sure. Roberts is a class-act and not only looks out for players in their performance on the field but cares for them outside the game as well. For Gallo, Roberts was desperate to give the 28-year-old a change of scenery and a chance to get back to performing like the two-time All-Star he once was.

Although he hasn't made a significant change in his stats posting a .170 ERA and a .277 OBP, the energy he brings is like no other and the team is glad to have him whether it's just for the remainder of the year before he's elected to free agency or for years to come.

Like they say, West Coast is the best coast so maybe Gallo is bound to make a deep postseason run for the team all he needed was to get out of New York.