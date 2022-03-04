Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dodger Stadium Gets Another Face Lift

Dodgers: Dodger Stadium Gets Another Face Lift

The Dodgers made yet another improvement at Dodger Stadium this offseason.

Sep 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches a scoreless ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever the Dodgers take the field for Opening Day, they'll be trotting out on brand new grass.

Both the outfield and infield grass was completely replaced at Dodger Stadium this offseason. Per CBS Los Angeles, this is the first "complete field makeover" since 2016.

Jordan Lorenz, the Dodger Stadium head groundskeeper, stated that the cost to replace the grass was about $200,000. 

Lorenz talked about why the Dodgers felt the grass needed some maintenance. 

“It’s been a few years. After that long, between concerts, and some other events we’ve had out there, it gets to be a little bit of patchwork.”

In total, the project spanned about a week and a half.

Lorenz also sounded like a person who believes that another All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium will not be cancelled.

“It’s been fairly quiet for us this offseason. Especially with the holdup in baseball, but it’s going to be a busy year with the All-Star Game and the other events we have.”

The Dodgers were originally supposed to host the Midsummer Classic in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the game was scrapped as the league scrambled to play a shortened 60-game season.

MLB stuck with the original plan last year of Coors Field hosting the All-Star Game.

The Dodgers organization continues to strive to be best-in-class in every faucet of profession baseball. 

From top to to bottom, including the blades of grass.

