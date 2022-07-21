Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.

The Dodgers drafted right-handed collegiate pitcher Jared Karros in the 16th round. Jared, is the oldest son of longtime Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros. Just like his father, Jared played his college ball for the UCLA Bruins.

Jared Karros wasn't included on MLB Pipeline's Top 200 draft prospects list, largely because he hasn't pitched since March of 2021 due to a back injury. However, Karros was the Bruins Opening Day starter for the 2021 season and at 6,7", plus his pedigree, is promising.

In his freshman and sophomore years at UCLA, Karros posted a 3.51 ERA in 11 appearances.

He also isn't the only Karros that's on UCLA's roster. His younger brother, Kyle plays third base for the Bruins and recorded a .839 OPS in 198 plate appearances this year.

The Dodgers frequently target high-risk pitchers with injury history in order to maximize the value of their draft picks. The most famous example being future ace Walker Buehler, who LA drafted assuming that he would need Tommy John surgery after his final season at Vanderbilt.

Jared Karros likely won't turn into a staff ace, but it's always great to have another Karros in the Dodgers organization.