Dodgers: Edwin Rios Discusses Challenging 2021

Player(s)
Edwin Rios

Rios learned a lot in a season that couldn't have gone worse.

Odds are, 2021 did not go as planned for Dodgers slugger Edwin Rios. Rios was a key contributor to the team's 2020 championship season. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old suffered an abysmal start last year before opting for shoulder surgery in May.

The surgery sidelined Rios for the remaining regular season and playoffs. 

In September, Rios appeared on Kourtney Turner's podcast and explained the emotions of watching the Dodgers try to win a second consecutive championship from afar.

“It was one of those frustrating things. I’d love to be here with the guys. After last year’s run, there’s nothing better than trying to defend that title. Just missing out, it sucks, it’s frustrating, it’s all kinds of things. But at the end of the day it’s something I’m definitely going to learn from. It builds character, resilience. I got knocked down, and now it’s time for me to get up, do what I’ve always done and just get ready for next year. Cheer you guys on during this whole run and hope for the best. I want you guys to win that championship and maybe next year we make it a three-peat.”

The Dodgers will not have opportunity to join Shaq and Kobe on three-peat island.

Rios is expected to be a viable bench player for the Dodgers in 2022. The backup third baseman however could be set for a larger role if MLB does enact a universal-DH this offseason as part of the new CBA.

Prior to the MLB lockout, Rios was taking full swings in the batting cage. Whenever the season starts, the Dodgers will get a more resilient Rios.

