Dodgers: ESPN Adds a LA Game with Plenty of Intrigue to National Broadcast Slate

It doesn't matter the sport. The first time a longtime player pays a visit to the stadium, and the fans, he played for years and years in, the national media wants a piece of the action. Especially when the player leaves via free agency.

Freddie Freeman will be back at Truist Park when the Dodgers play the Braves for a three-game set later this month (June 24-26). It will be Freeman's first trip to Atlanta since signing with the Dodgers this past offseason.

Naturally, ESPN announced that the final game of the series will be on Sunday Night Baseball.

During the series, presumably on Friday, Freeman will receive his 2021 World Series ring. Back in April, Freddie comically commented on having to wait to get his ring (quote via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya).

“I’m a little jealous they all have their rings already."

He also talked about how the World Series championship still has plenty of meaning, even if he's not in the locker room anymore.

“When you win the World Series together, that’s the most special thing you can do as a brotherhood and a clubhouse."

When the Braves visited the Dodgers in April, Atlanta's manager Brian Snitker presented Freeman with his 2021 silver slugger award. It was a great gesture from the Atlanta organization.

As a Dodger, Freeman, along with Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, has been the engine of one of the best offenses in the league.

Most of his teammates will be happy to see Freddie again, except for Ronald Acuña Jr. of course.