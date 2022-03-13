Dodgers: ESPN Insider Links Trevor Story to LA

One MLB insider believes that the Dodgers could be taking a look at potentially bringing in Trevor Story.

MLB free agency is in full swing and there's still plenty of big names available. Throughout Andrew Friedman's tenure with the Dodgers, LA has been known to kick the tires on the big names. One of those this year is longtime Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

Despite the fact that the Dodgers have Trea Turner under contract for 2022, ESPN's Buster Olney didn't rule out LA having an interest in Story.

“I’m kinda watching the Dodgers on him Tim. I think there’s a strong sense in the industry that Trea Turner is a short-timer with the Dodgers. He’s not going to be a guy who’s with them beyond 2022. The Dodgers need a shortstop. Maybe that’s Gavin Lux. Maybe it is Trevor Story where he has an opt-out after one-year.”

Signing Story to a short-term deal is an intriguing proposition for the Dodgers, but still wouldn't give them a long-term solution at shortstop. It would likely also require asking Trea Turner to play out of position for the second straight season.

Story is a great player, but many baseball insiders are weary of his aching elbow that drastically affected his fielding and offensive capabilities last year. Olney reported that the former Rockies shortstop has been "throwing a lot this offseason", but there's lingering concerns from potential suitors that he could need Tommy John surgery eventually.

Last season, the two-time Silver Slugger and two-time All-Star posted his lowest OPS+ (103) since 2017. Story also had his lowest slugging percentage (.471) of his last five seasons. Many think his recurring elbow inflammation is to blame. For greater context, Story logged a OPS+ of 123 from 2018 to 2020.

Team president Andrew Friedman has proven that he's willing to take the plunge on acquiring superstars. Even if it leads to some complexities as far as fitting every in to the lineup.

If the Dodgers sign Story, it would be the second time in less than a year that they will have acquired an All-Star shorstop, despite already having an All-Star shortstop on the roster.