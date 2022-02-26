Skip to main content
Dodgers: Experts Evaluate Top LA Prospect Diego Cartaya
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Experts Evaluate Top LA Prospect Diego Cartaya

A look at how ESPN, FanGraphs, and The Athletic evaluated the Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya.

A look at how ESPN, FanGraphs, and The Athletic evaluated the Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya.

Dodgers catching prospect Diego Cartaya headlines a LA farm system that's one of the best in baseball according to most experts. This month, ESPN, Fan Graphs, and the Athletic released their top 100 prospect lists.

Cartaya was included in each list, but where he landed seemed to have a high rate of variability. One site had him in the low teens, while another had him outside of the top 25.

FanGraphs - No. 37

FanGraphs' summary of Cartaya suggests that they more concerned about the 20-year-old's recent injury history than the experts at ESPN and The Athletic. Cartaya suffered back and hamstring injuries in 2021 that limited him to playing just 31 games in Single-A. 

Nonetheless, FanGraphs does think that Cartaya could be a very important player for the Dodgers in the future.

“There’s extreme variance here because we’re talking about a very young catcher, one who hasn’t played all that much yet, but Cartaya has the ability to be a star.”

Read More

ESPN - No. 26

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN was a little more excited about Cartaya's offensive capabilities, especially his power potential.

“Cartaya hasn't played much yet in pro ball, all the pieces are here for a 50 hit tool with a good amount of walks, 70 power (30+ homers) and at least average defense. For reference, the No. 1 player on this list is a catcher with a a 60 in all three categories…”

McDaniel and FanGraphs both compared Cartaya to another Venezuelan catcher: Salvador Perez.

Cartaya has a long road ahead, but Dodgers fans would be ecstatic if he did become an All-Star catcher like Perez. 

The Athletic - No. 13

The Athletic's Keith Law had Cartaya ranked the highest of the three sites on his top prospect list. Law is quite confident of the catcher's offensive upside, but did admit that he needs more development.

“Cartaya is going to be a monster at the plate with patience and power…he’s already so skilled for his age that he has No. 1 overall prospect upside.”

Law isn't alone with his future projection of Cartaya. Jim Callis of MLB.com also thinks that Cartaya will be a top-ten prospect this time next year. 

USATSI_14465059 (1)
News

Dodgers: Experts Evaluate Top LA Prospect Diego Cartaya

By Staff Writer
57 seconds ago
Trevor Bauer
News

Dodgers: LA Writer Thinks Trevor Bauer Pitching for LA Has 'Run Its Course'

By Staff Writer
2 hours ago
Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after a strike out in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Slams MLB Owners as Lockout Continues

By Staff Writer
5 hours ago
USATSI_16970067
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Provides an Update on His Elbow Injury

By Staff Writer
21 hours ago
USATSI_7493656 (1)
News

MLB News: Insider Tees Off on MLB and MLBPA Over CBA Deadlock

By Staff Writer
Feb 25, 2022
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Discusses Possible Return to LA

By Staff Writer
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_8503770
News

Dodgers: Eric Gagne Dials Up the Velocity in Recent Video

By Staff Writer
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_15780403 (1)
News

Dodgers: FanGraphs Lists Four LA Prospects on Top 100 List

By Staff Writer
Feb 24, 2022