Dodgers: Experts Explain Why 2022 Could be a Big Year for Gavin Lux

Former Dodgers top prospect Gavin Lux hasn't yet reached his sky-high potential with LA. Last year, Lux struggled early on in the season and never quite find his groove. Even so, the departure of shortstop Corey Seager creates an opportunity for Lux to truly establish himself as an everyday player for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is now the Dodgers shortstop, which could mean more time at second base for Lux.

On an episode of The Athletic Baseball Show, Derek VanRiper and Keith Law are both buying Lux stock for 2022. Law believes brighter days are ahead for Lux.

“I think there’s better stuff coming in this year. He’s only going to be 24 this year. He was not bad last year. He came up in 2020 briefly and wasn’t very good. He wasn’t good out of the chute last year and so maybe some people have kind of giving up on him.”

VanRiper isn't keen on evaluating any MLB player with just 532 plate appearances to their name. In those 532 PAs, Lux owned a .682 OPS and a wRC+ of 86. Still, Law expressed some optimism that the 1.197 OPS Lux recorded in AAA in 2019 isn't a mirage.

“I would like to see a few more line-drives but I can live with that…because he has plate discipline, he makes contact, he hits the ball hard and he can play a position up the middle reasonably well.”

Barring an impactful free agent signing or a trade by the Dodgers, Lux could get significant time at second base in 2022.

It could lead to Lux's finest season in his young Dodgers career.