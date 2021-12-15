Dodgers: Exploring Prospects Who Might Help LA Next Season

With the MLB lockout putting everything on standby, the Dodgers' front office is unable to fill gaps on the roster through acquisitions. Transactions are not permitted during a work stoppage and nobody knows how long the Dodgers will have to address their player needs after the lockout ends. So the best possible solution at the moment may already be inside the organization.

Juan Toribio, from MLB.com, identified a few Dodgers prospects who can aid them in 2022.

Bobby Miller(RHP), the Dodgers' number four prospect, was taken in the second round of the 2020 draft. In the Arizona Fall League, he was dubbed a "fall star." In his minor league debut season, he threw 56 1/3 innings with 70 strikeouts while sitting at about 99 on the radar gun. He has a successful track record at nearly every level of the game and the chance of seeing him get a major league call-up increases by the day.

The only issue may be whether or not his development has advanced far enough to remain in the big leagues this season. There's no doubt he is the future of the Dodgers rotation.

Ryan Pepiot, a right-handed pitcher who is also MLB ready, has been attempting to break through to the bigs. His changeup is said to be the best pitch Dodger scouts have seen in their system in years and his fastball is a high spinner. While he struggled a little at Triple-A, look for Pepiot to see the majors in 2022.

Miguel Vargas was named the Dodgers Minor League Player of the Year last season. He hit .321 at Double-A, but his newfound power-hitting caught people's attention most. Between A and Double-A, he slugged 23 home runs in 123 games. The Dodgers value versatility and Vargas can play both infield corners while also giving a boost to their bench in the late summer when the veterans will need to rest as much as possible.

Landon Knack is a righty pitcher whose natural stuff isn’t as highly touted as Miller or Pepiot, but he has great command. Knack will also need additional seasoning, as he doesn’t have the minor league experience and development yet.

Michael Busch (1B, 2B, left field) has bat-to-ball skills only slightly lower than Vargas but definite major-league power. What sets him apart is his ability to be versatile and play many positions.