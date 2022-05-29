Dodgers: Fan Favorite Giveaway Gets an Upgrade This Year

Dodgers fans love a good giveaway and the franchise is fully aware of it. Bobblehead giveaways help keep the stadium full during the week, but as long as there's a good promotion going on, the fans will come. If it's free, they will come.

The Dodgers consistently pepper their home games with great giveaways for fans that typically, aren't the tacky items you sometimes see at other ballparks.

One popular item from last year was the replica 2020 World Series ring. So popular, that the team did it for two separate games due to demand. If you missed out, the Dodgers are here to help make it right.

The team announced that they'll be giving away replica World Series rings again when the Dodgers play the Brewers, but this year, it will be a little different.

Instead of giving each fan a 2020 World Series ring, fans will get a ring from one of the other years that the Dodgers won it all. From it sounds like, they'll be handed out somewhat randomly, but there will likely be a fan or two politicking the stadium staff for a specific year.

Fans will receive a ring from one of the seven championship seasons: 1955,1959, 1963, 1965, 1981,1988, or 2020.

Unlike some promotional nights where fans have to buy a "ticket pack" to receiving the giveaway, the first 35,000 ticketed fans in attendance on August 23rd will get a ring.

If the ring isn't enough to get you out to Chavez Ravine, it's also Taco Tuesday.