Dodgers: Fan Who Held On To Albert Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Pays Off In Auction

Any fans dream when coming to a baseball game is to catch a ball as a souvenir to take home. A foul ball is still fun, a home run ball is even greater but it's hard to top Albert Pujols' 700th home run ball.

History was made when Pujols and the Cardinals visited the Dodgers on Sept. 23 and Pujols needed two home runs to reach 700. Dodgers players and fans alike couldn't wait to see Pujols reach the milestone, but many didn't believe it would be possible to see Pujols reach that in just one game.

Of course this wasn't the case. History was made and a lucky fan was able to take home the home run ball.

When asked if he'd return the ball to Pujols, the fan declined with the hopes of making some money off the ball. The bet paid off and the fan made some serious cash for auctioning the ball.

Pujols being the true professional of the game didn't mind not getting the ball back. He would've liked to have the ball, but he knows the souvenirs are for the fans at the end of the day.

The fan gets a souvenir that more than likely changed his life completely and Pujols rides off into the sunset as one of the greatest to ever play the game. There will continue to be plenty of home runs as the greatest players in the game eventually call it quits, but to replicate a moment that was created by Pujols seems like a once in a lifetime moment.