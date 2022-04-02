Skip to main content
Dodgers: Fans Boo Will Smith at Spring Training

Sometimes people just can't help themselves.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that actor Will Smith has been in many a headline after slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. The internet went wild in the aftermath, as it tends to do. Dodgers catcher Will Smith's name was trending, but not because of anything he did on the baseball diamond.

In a spring training game against the Rangers this past week, Smith was promptly booed by fans after coming to the plate. Obviously, it was a joke, albeit an entertaining one. 

Will Smith has done little in this world to receive that level of vitriol in a spring training game. Maybe it inspired Will Smith (the baseball player). The at-bat ended with Will Smith smacking a triple into centerfield. 

