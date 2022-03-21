Dodgers: Fans Get First Look at Kenley Jansen in an Atlanta Braves Uniform

The fragility of a major league roster in the free agency era is ever-apparent. Dodgers fans got to ride the emotional high of LA signing Freddie Freeman on Wednesday, then experience the low (for some) when ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen had signed with the Atlanta Braves.

Even for those Dodgers fans that are happy to see Jansen go, the sight of Kenley wearing an Atlanta Braves hat will take some getting used to.

LA Times' Jorge Castillo posted the closer in his new uniform on Sunday.

Jansen spent his first 12 years in the majors as a member of the Dodgers. He was the club's go-to closer for a decade straight. He's the franchise all-time leader in saves (350) and strikeouts as a reliever (1,022).

Kenley and his new team are set to play the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine in a three-game beginning April 18th.

That means, fans are just a few weeks away from getting to see Kenley Jansen the Atlanta Brave face-off against Freddie Freeman the Los Angeles Dodger.

Now that, will truly be a sight to behold.