Dodgers Fans Want to See Steve Garvey in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Baseball's Hall of Fame has celebrated the greatest players in baseball history and Dodgers fans are adamant that first baseman Steve Garvey, who played during the team's "golden era," should be included alongside his fellow superstars Tommy Lasorda, Don Sutton, and Jim Gilliam.

In his time with Los Angeles, Garvey batted .301/.377/.459 and beat out a slew of future Hall of Famers including Lou Brock, Johnny Bench, Mike Schmidt, Joe Morgan, and Willie Stargell to take home the 1974 National League MVP crown.

Two times during his 14-year Los Angeles career, Steve Garvey led the league in hits (1978 & 1980) and was among the top ten finishers for NL MVP voting five times with the Dodgers.

Garvey was one of the game's great players, especially in October. His .359 average in the 1981 playoffs helped the Dodgers accomplish their first title since 1966. He was a two-time NLCS MVP (1978, 1984) and a ten-time All-Star as he batted .910 in his career. His lifetime postseason OPS of 1.093 earned him an NLCS MVP award in 1978 and 1984. The last five years of his 19-year career were spent in San Diego where he won the 1984 hardware.

The former Michigan State Spartan could also handle the defense and earned four consecutive Gold Gloves at first (1974-1977).

Garvey said in an interview this past December that being inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining fellow Dodger Gil Hodges, would mean a lot to him. On December 5, 2021, Hodges was posthumously chosen for induction.

“It would be the ultimate honor for me, with Gil being my idol. You never know.”

Because Garvey is no longer a qualifying candidate, he is not eligible for induction on the BBWAA ballot and must be elected by the Modern Baseball Committee which would require three-fourths of the committee's votes.

Why People Need to Know Gil Hodges & Which Dodgers Legend Needs to be in the MLB Hall of Fame Next?

The first baseman had a decorated career and if Dodgers fans have their way, he will indeed join his hero Gil Hodges in Cooperstown.