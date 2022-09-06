Dodgers: Former Dodger Inks Extension with Boston Red Sox

There are some names in recent Dodgers lore that will always put a smile on your face. Rich Hill. Joc Pederson. Kiké Hernandez.

Two of those guys could potentially return to the Dodgers this upcoming offseason if the cards happened to fall the right way. One player, however, is off the table.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Kiké Hernandez and the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $10 million extension for the 2023 season.

The long-time LA fan favorite took his talents to Boston after winning the World Series in Dodger blue in 2020. He inked a two-year deal that winter and has been a steady presence for the BoSox since.

In 6 seasons with the Dodgers, Hernandez hit .240 with a .737 OPS, 68 home runs, 213 runs batted in while playing all around the field for Dave Roberts. Being the apparent king of consistency, he's posted remarkably similar numbers in his two seasons with Boston (.240/.738).

Kiké has battled the injury bug this year, but has shown enough to Alex Cora and company to keep him around for at least one more year.

The utility man will be 31 years old next season.