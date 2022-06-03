Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former LA All-Star and Cy Young Runner Up Lands on IL

Hyun Jin Ryu was placed on the injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays with left forearm inflammation.

For five seasons, Hyun Jin Ryu was a staple of the Dodgers rotation. In 2019, Ryu had his finest season in Dodger blue. He logged a major league leading 2.32 ERA, was named to his first All-Star team, and was the runner up for the 2019 NL Cy Young award. His best season, would be his last in Los Angeles.

Ryu signed a four-year, $80M deal with the Blue Jays that winter and has been there ever since. 

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays announced on Thursday that Ryu is headed to the injured list with left forearm inflammation. The lefty left his Wednesday start against the Chicago White Sox after four innings. 

This year, he owns a 5.33 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP across six starts.

In 126 games for the Dodgers, Ryu registered a 2.98 ERA.

